EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ABUSE Gardaí are investigating the possibility that organised paedophile rings were involved in the sexual abuse of children at schools run by religious orders.

2. #DOG ATTACK A woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after she was attacked by a number of dogs in Dún Laoghaire.

3. #UGANDAN OLYMPIAN Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who participated in the marathon at the Paris Games, has died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya.

4. #POVERTY Material deprivation rates among those aged under 18 increased from 17.7% in 2022 to 20.1% last year.

5. #ELECTRICITY Electric Ireland announced that it will cut residential electricity and gas prices for over 1.1 million customers from November.