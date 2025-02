EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RENT PRESSURE ZONES Taoiseach Micheál Martin tried to play down reports that Rent Pressure Zones could be abolished, stressing that no decisions have been made yet.

2. #GAZA US President Donald Trump is escalating his threats against Palestinians in Gaza, saying that they would have no right of return under his proposed plan to seize control of the territory.

3. #MV MATTHEW The trial of two men for their alleged part in Ireland’s biggest cocaine trafficking seizure will begin tomorrow.

4. #COURT A garda who falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted a woman in a Co Wicklow garda station has been jailed for six years.

5. #EINSTEIN RING Scientists have found a rare Einstein ring in “our cosmic backyard” using images from the Euclid space telescope.