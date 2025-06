EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2%.

Advertisement

2. #TRAVEL BAN US President Donald Trump has signed a new travel ban targeting nationals of 12 countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, reviving one of the most controversial measures from his first term.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE Spring 2025 was the warmest spring Ireland has ever experienced in the 126 years of weather records held by Met Éireann.

4. #NURSING HOMES The nursing homes regulator had stopped new admissions to the Laois facility featured in an RTÉ Investigates programme.

5. #SEAN MCGOVERN Lawyers for Sean McGovern (39), who is charged with murder and directing a criminal organisation, have raised a concern about the legality of his extradition to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates last week.