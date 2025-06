EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA Israel has killed another 30 Palestinians in Gaza, including 11 who were waiting for food at an aid distribution centre.

2. #IRAN US President Donald Trump said he “may” or “may not” have the United States join the Israeli strikes on Iran.

3. #UK Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court again in August.

4. #CORK TRAINS Irish Rail announced plans to build eight new stations and electrify the commuter line in Cork to build the county’s equivalent to the capital’s Dart network.

5. #LOTTO TICKET The winning ticket of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €250 million was bought in an Irish retail store, not online.