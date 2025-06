THE WINNING TICKET of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €250 million was bought in an Irish retail store, not online.

But the National Lottery are keeping the location of the store under wraps for now.

Various locations are being speculated about on social media this morning amid the search for the holder of the winning ticket.

The winning numbers are: 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 and the Lucky Stars are: 03, 05.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Emma Monaghan of the National Lottery said they are urging everyone to “check your tickets very carefully this morning”.

“If they are holding the winning ticket, the most important thing they can do is to sign the back of it and keep it somewhere safe,” she said.

The winning ticketholder should then contact their prize claims department, which opens at 9am.

Monaghan confirmed that the ticket was sold in a retail store “somewhere in Ireland”, and not online.

“We will be releasing more information over the coming days, but that is as much as I can share with you this morning,” she added.

She urged the winner to stay calm, “have a cup of tea and just let it sink in”.

In Ireland, players have 90 days from the day of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The EuroMillions jackpot reached its maximum cap on Friday, 6 June 2025, meaning the prize could not grow any further.

The winning ticketholder has become Ireland’s 18th winner of the Euromillions in Ireland and will take the title of the largest ever win in the country.