EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GEORGE GIBNEY Former Irish Olympic swimming coach George Gibney, who is facing up to 79 charges, including attempted rape, relating to the alleged sexual abuse of four girls in Ireland, has agreed to be extradited from the US to Dublin.

2. #HEATWAVE A Status Yellow high temperature warning has been issued for half the country as a heatwave is forecast for the weekend.

3. #GAZA The US is imposing sanctions on a United Nations expert who recommended sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel and penalties for companies enabling its human rights violations in Palestine.

4. #DRAINAGE The Greater Dublin Drainage Project has been given the green light after seven years of uncertainty caused by legal challenges.

5. #SENTENCED A man who left the scene after he had knocked down a woman in her 80s as she was crossing the road has been jailed for four years and three months for dangerous driving causing death.