AIB STAFF HAVE expressed frustration at the bank’s return-to-office policy after being told they will not be able to work from the company’s 49 staff hubs or 170 bank branches on days when they are mandated to work in the office

Instead, some staff now face extremely long commutes to attend the bank’s base office.

One worker, who moved to a rural location on the basis they could work remotely, told The Journal they were shocked when they received the news that AIB is not allowing workers to use AIB hubs or branches to work from.

“I don’t think I would be able, physically or mentally, to travel up and down to Dublin three days a week,” they said.

They said although the return-to-office announcement “came out of nowhere with no warning”, they were accepting of it until they realised working in office hubs was not an option.

“We’re in trouble now,” they said.

Three years ago, they took out a mortgage on their rural house, relying on proof from AIB that their employment would be remote or in the local hub.

They now say their future is uncertain, as if AIB does not change their decision, they have six months to either move or get a new job.

“We’re left with six months of stress,” they said.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, AIB workers who do not directly deal with customers have been permitted to work from home on a full-time basis.

However, from 1 January 2026, staff will be required to attend their base location at least three days each week, which for many staff members is the AIB offices in Dublin.



AIB has said it is still “committed” to a hybrid working model by allowing two days of remote work a week and said that it gave employees “as much notice as possible” of the change.

Bank of Ireland also announced a change to remote working last month, requiring workers to attend the office eight days every month. However, the bank is allowing staff to work from remote hubs.

In a mass communication between AIB and staff, seen by The Journal, the company said attendance at remote hubs or branches “does not count towards office attendance”.

Advertisement

According to the communication, office attendance only counts as days spent working at a worker’s base location, or another location if there is a “clear business need” to do so.

AIB said attendance will be monitored, and “deliberate non-compliance with the new policy will not be accepted”.

A spokesperson for the Financial Services Union (FSU) said many AIB staff members who have to drive from places like Kerry to Dublin may now be considering their futures with the company due to the change.

‘Annoyance and frustration’

One staff member told The Journal that the most damaging aspect of AIB’s decision was to close their remote hubs.

Another said that many AIB staff will be in a difficult situation where they may not be able to keep their job because they live so far from the head office.

“It affects a lot of us, and it affects our whole lives,” they said.

The staff member believes the change in office protocol is an attempt by AIB to cull staff.

“We are gone from the government being a shareholder to being a fully private company,” the worker said.

They aren’t the only worker who holds that belief; another staff member told The Journal they think the move is an attempt to “force staffs members’ hands to resign”.

Last month the government sold its remaining shares in the bank after bailing it out following the 2008 financial crisis.

Since 2017, AIB has paid out cumulative dividend payments of €1.26bn to the government, according to figures provided by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty.

The bank recorded before-tax profits of €1.25bn in 2018. The following year, the government sold a large amount of shares in the company. In 2019, the bank’s before-tax profits reduced to €499m.

However, the bank’s profitability has again increased – last year, AIB delivered a €2.35bn after-tax profit.

No consultation

Brian McDowell, the head of Communication and Public Affairs at the Financial Services Union, told The Journal that for workers who live in rural counties far from the capital, being forced to commute to Dublin is “obviously going to impact” their future with the company.

McDowell said there is “enormous annoyance and frustration” among AIB staff.

Following the announcement, the union has held meetings to support staff. Over 1,500 workers have attended the meetings.

Related Reads AIB pushes office return: Ireland needs to stop reacting to remote mandates and start competing Unions push back on AIB's plan to roll back hybrid working freedoms for staff Workers at AIB told to return to office for three days per week

McDowell is concerned about the bank’s lack of consultation with staff or the FSU before making the decision.

He said: “They need to pause any implementation on this and sit down with the FSU who represent the staff.”

He added that the record profits logged by the company since workers have moved to remote schedules proves a return to the office will not increase productivity.

Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash TD said the decision not to allow workers to use office hubs is not a “reasonable or sustainable” way to treat staff.

“This is unacceptable behaviour from one of Ireland’s pillar banks, just a matter of weeks after the State sold its remaining stake in the institution,” he said.

“Without any engagement with staff or the Financial Services Union, AIB has imposed a policy by way of diktat that will drag workers back to their designated office three days a week with no flexibility.”

“Some employees are now facing daily commutes of several hours, or being forced to stay overnight in Dublin just to do their job,” he said.

He said the bank must “immediately reverse” the decision and “stop treating its staff like an afterthought”.

A spokesperson for the bank said AIB remains committed to hybrid working, but believes employees benefit from in-person time with their own team and broader colleagues to enable “collaboration, connection and innovation”.

They said: “We also recognise the benefits of structured, hybrid working and are committed to enabling it. The extent to which work can be completed in-office or remotely varies depending on the needs of our customers and our business.”

“We have a balanced and comprehensive hybrid working structure in place and keep this under review to ensure it continues to serve the needs of both our customers, colleagues and AIB Group.”

They said some of its staff have been in an office or branch between two and five days each week.

They added that the changes will be phased in gradually and will be in full effect from 1 January 2026.

With additional reporting from Laura Byrne.