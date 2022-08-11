Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 11 August 2022
Fourth alleged ‘Beatles’ terror cell member charged with terrorism offences

Aine Davis, 38, was deported to England by Turkish authorities.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 4,413 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5838228
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN ALLEGED to be the fourth member of a terror cell known as The Beatles has been charged in the UK with terrorism offences.

Aine Davis, 38, was deported to England by Turkish authorities, the Crime Prosecution Service said.

A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A 38-year-old man has been charged with various terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Aine Leslie Davis, (11.02.84) of no fixed address, was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning, Thursday August 11.

“On Wednesday August 10, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 38-year-old man at Luton Airport after he arrived into the UK on a flight from Turkey.

“He was taken to a south London police station and subsequently charged with the above offences.”

Davis is said to have denied he was part of the Beatles cell – so nicknamed because of their English accents – which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.

Cell ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August for his role in the plot.

