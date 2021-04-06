#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fundraiser launched to support family of Drumcondra shopkeeper who died suddenly at weekend

Akram Hussein, who is described as a “dear friend to all of Lower Drumcondra”, passed away on Sunday.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 14,623 Views
Akram Hussein
Akram Hussein
Akram Hussein
A FUNDRAISER HAS been launched to support the family of Akram Hussein, a shopkeeper in Dublin who died suddenly at the weekend.

Akram passed away on Sunday after he chased a shoplifter at the Centra in Drumcondra.

The fundraiser describes him as a “dear friend to all of Lower Drumcondra”.

“This fundraiser’s purpose is to support his family in Bangladesh following his tragic death,” it says.

“The name Akram comes from the Arabic word for generosity and nobility. Akram means ‘most generous, most noble’. Never was a man more fittingly named.

“Ní fheicimidh a leithid aris. We will not see the likes of him again.”

€680 in donations have been collected so far.

Akram’s 14-year son and wife live in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as well as his mother, sister and brother.

His family are bringing him home for his burial.

Gardaí attended the scene of a robbery at the shop after a teenager left with several items.

The shopkeeper became ill after chasing the shoplifter along with another staff member and an ambulance was called.

A book of condolences has been set up at the shop, where locals have placed flowers and cards as tributes.

