A FORMER TRUMP administrative advisor has resigned from his position as an advisor for a Congressional candidate’s campaign in the fallout from a post to X he made last week calling for Israel to “drop napalm” over Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Republican candidate for Congress, Dalia Al-Aquidi, stated that she “unequivocally condemn[s]” her former advisor’s post on X on Sunday.

Matthew RJ Brodsky had previously advised Trump administration’s Middle East peace team and the White House’s Palestinian-Israeli peace team. On Sunday, he posted to X, saying: “Israel should carpet bomb the Irish area and drop napalm over it”.

Irish troops are deployed to the area under UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. UNIFIL is Ireland’s largest overseas deployment as part of a joint Irish and Polish Battalion, including a contingent from Hungary and Malta.

The mission was established through a United Nations Security Council resolution that was passed to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanon in the wake of their 1978 invasion of the country.

At the time of the post, Brodsky was working as an advisor for two Republican candidates for Congress: Al-Aquidi and John Nagel.

In a statement issued today, Al-Aquidi said that her campaign had requested and accepted Brodsky’s resignation as campaign manager.

“Mr. Brodsky recognized that stepping down was necessary following recent statements on X that do not reflect my values or the principles of my campaign,” she said. “I unequivocally condemn his statement.

I personally extend my sincerest apologies to the people of Ireland and anyone affected by the actions of a member of my campaign team.”

“As someone who has always been a steadfast supporter of the Jewish community both in my district and globally, I remain committed to promoting peace and upholding the dignity of all people, particularly our allies. These are the values I will carry forward into the general election.”

In the immediate aftermath of the comment, Al-Aquidi had distanced herself from Brodsky’s comment, on Monday saying: “I want to clarify that the statement below does not reflect my campaign, policies, or personal beliefs. I stand firmly against all forms of violence.”

John Nagel, whom Brodsky is advising in the election for the US Congress in Minnesota, has yet to comment. Nagel is an outspoken supporter of Israel and is strongly critical of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and Joe Biden.

Irish response

Speaking yesterday in Washington DC, Taoiseach Simon Harris condemned Brodsky’s remark as “the most disgusting thing”.

Harris added that the statement was “entirely inappropriate” and “pretty despicable”.

Our peacekeepers are doing an extraordinary job, and have been for many decades. I think everybody in Ireland is very proud of them.

Harris said it has been a particularly difficult week for Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon – and their families back home – given the recent escalation in violence near their base.

“It was a moment of significant danger, and that danger persists. Families of peacekeepers are understandably concerned and stressed, as any of us would be if our loved one was in Lebanon at the moment.”

With reporting by Christina Finn.