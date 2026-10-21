The Ambiano Ionic hairdryers. CCPC
hairdryers

Customers warned to stop using recalled Aldi hairdryers over safety risks

Around 5,400 affected hairdryers were sold in Ireland last year.
12.20pm, 21 Oct 2026
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THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned consumers to stop using certain hairdryers sold by Aldi last year due to potential electric shock and fire hazards.

The Ambiano Ionic Hairdryers pose a safety risk as their power cords may deteriorate over time. 

This can expose live wires and cause overheating.

Around 5,400 affected hairdryers were sold in Ireland between August and September 2025.

 Adele O’Sullivan, director of market surveillance at the CCPC, said, “Anyone who has one of these hairdryers should stop using it immediately and return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.”

“We urge consumers not to take any risks with their safety,” O’Sullivan said.

The affected products were sold in black, white, yellow and orange and can be identified by the following product codes:

  • 4061462195075 – Black
  • 4061462195211 – White
  • 4061462195310 – Yellow
  • 4061462195372 – Orange

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