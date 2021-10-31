#Open journalism No news is bad news

Alec Baldwin speaks publicly for first time since fatal film set shooting

“She was my friend” the actor told photographers, referring to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago 8,052 Views 0 Comments
file-photo-dated-september-21-2015-of-alec-baldwin-attends-the-announcement-of-the-2015-equator-prize-winners-at-the-united-nations-in-new-york-city-ny-usa-a-woman-has-died-and-a-man-has-been-inju File photo of Alec Baldwin. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

US ACTOR ALEC Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the film set of Rust, calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers on a roadside in Vermont.

We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange with her phone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking.

an-image-of-cinematographer-halyna-hutchins-who-died-after-being-shot-by-alec-baldwin-on-the-set-of-his-movie-rust-is-displayed-at-a-vigil-in-her-honour-in-albuquerque-new-mexico-u-s-october-2 An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his film Rust, is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque. Source: Alamy

Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-trillion event” and said he had met with Ms Hutchins’ husband.

He is in shock, he has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.

Investigators in New Mexico where the shooting occurred have said that there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the film set, but it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said 500 rounds of ammunition — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and suspected live rounds — were found while searching the set of the Western Rust.

Detectives have recovered a lead projectile they believe the actor fired. Testing is being done to confirm whether the projectile taken from Mr Souza’s shoulder was fired from the same long Colt revolver used by Baldwin.

The FBI will help with ballistics analysis.

Mr Souza, who was standing behind Ms Hutchins, told investigators there should never be live rounds present near the scene.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators cannot say yet whether it was negligence or by whom. She called it a complex case that will require more research and analysis.

