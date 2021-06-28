#Open journalism No news is bad news

Labour councillor Alison Gilliland becomes new Lord Mayor of Dublin

She takes over from the Green Party’s Hazel Chu.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Jun 2021, 9:25 PM
ALISON GILLILAND HAS been elected Lord Mayor of Dublin.

The Labour councillor took the reins from the Green Party’s Hazel Chu in a ceremony this evening.

Setting out her plans for her tenure, Gilliland said that the key themes she will be focussing on are community, housing and gender.

Speaking after her election as Lord Mayor, Gilliland said: “The last 15 months have been a really tough, and challenging time for all who live in our city and our council officials, and I want to pay special tribute to our outgoing Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor for their stewardship over that time.

“Covid-19 has brought the role and essence of Dublin City Council to the fore – that of providing for and supporting the people of Dublin.”

Gilliland becomes the 353rd Lord Mayor but just the tenth woman to hold the position. 

Speaking of the importance of gender, Gilliland said: “I want to pay tribute to those women, who have gone before me and I would like to think that many, many, more female Lord Mayors will come after me.

“Women and girls look to other women and girls for role models and if you don’t see it, it’s hard to be it. It’s also hard when you don’t see yourself or your views and concerns represented at the decision-making table – for women this issue has been strongly articulated during Covid, during the mother and baby home debates and more recently on Saturday in relation to the ownership of our National Maternity Hospital.

“As Lord Mayor, I want to give voice and advocacy to the experiences of women and girls living, working and recreating in our city. I want to give voice to the absolute need to view the functioning of our city, the services we provide, the amenities and activities we promote and safety in our city through their eyes.”

Meanwhile, the first African woman has elected mayor of the council.

Fianna Fáil’s Uruemu Adejinmi was elected as mayor of Longford county.



