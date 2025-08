GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an alleged assault occurred at an apartment in Dublin city centre last night.

The alleged incident occurred at an apartment complex in Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8, in the early hours of this morning.

An area near the apartment complex on Wood Street remained sealed off this morning, where multiple investigating gardaí were in attendance.

It is not yet known if anyone involved in the alleged assault was seriously injured or hospitalised.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

