ALMOST $500,000 AUSTRALIAN Dollars has been raised in just a number of days for the family of a tragic Irishman man who was killed in a workplace accident in Australia.

Donegal native Barry Breslin (35), an engaged father of a young boy, lost his life during roadworks in Perth on Thursday morning.

Originally from Straleel, he died in hospital a short time after the accident in Perth’s northern suburbs.

Father of one to a son Tommy (3), the late Mr Breslin, affectionately known as ‘Duke’, was engaged to Irish woman Melissa Taheny and had been living and working in Western Australia since 2011.

A close family friend set up a GoFundMe page on Friday morning. To date $492,000 dollars have been raised which is almost twice the funds target of $250,000.

Among those promoting the fundraiser is Waterford Councillor Adam Garry Wyse, whose partner Megan is a sister of Mr Breslin’s partner Mellissa.

He said: “As some of you may know, we’ve received some very sad news over the last few days. My partner Megan’s older sister, Melissa, who lives in Australia, tragically lost her fiancé, Barry Breslin, in a workplace accident.

“They have a young 3-year-old son named Tommy. This GoFundMe has been set up to support their family during this difficult time. Barry was a wonderful father, partner, and friend to many. If you could please share the link or donate, it would be greatly appreciated.”

In addition, a separate campaign started by an Australian businessman, Tom Traynor, has raised $28,000.

He contributed $20,000 of his own money and has already been in touch with Ms Taheny to transfer the money.

On the main GoFundMe page, they stated the money would go towards relieving the financial weight on his “utterly devastated” family.

“He moved to Perth, Western Australia, in 2011 – over the years he has touched the hearts of many,” they wrote.

“He was always up for a laugh, whether it be greasing the door handles of a digger, giving yoghurt as sunscreen or being there to celebrate with his family and friends. Duke was one in a million. He was a family man at heart and a loyal friend to many around him, he will be sadly missed but not forgotten.”