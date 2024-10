A MAN WHO died in a tragic workplace accident in Perth, Australia, has been named locally as Barry Breslin, a 35-year-old originally from Kilcar in Co. Donegal.

According to The West Australian media outlet, Mr Breslin suffered a serious head injury while working on a construction site.

St John Ambulance brought Mr Breslin to Royal Perth Hospital following the accident, but he reportedly died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Mr Breslin and his fiancée share a young son.

Mr Breslin’s former GAA club in Kilcar posted their condolences on Facebook, saying: “CLG Chill Chartha would like to express our sincerest condolences to Barry’s Fiancée Melissa, his son Tommy, his parents Seamus and Mary, to his brothers Owen and Shane and to all his family and his many, many friends.

“It was a great shock to us all when the news reached us this morning of the untimely passing of Barry in Australia.

“Barry played underage for the club for many years and is fondly remembered by the players and all who were involved at the time and to his mother Mary, a tireless volunteer and supporter of our club over the years, our hearts go out to you and your family and we pass on our prayers to you all at this sad time, ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.