Almost 65,000 children aged 12 to 15 are registered for a Covid-19 vaccine

ALMOST 65,000 CHILDREN aged between 12 and 15 are now registered for a Covid-19 vaccine after the HSE online portal opened late on Wednesday.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed the latest figures this morning and said that more than 80% of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated, adding that uptake has been “phenomenal”.

The HSE’S COVID-19 registration portal opened for parents and guardians to register children aged between 12 and 15 this week.

Health officials are particularly encouraging the parents of children who are medically vulnerable to take the offer of a vaccine for their children, who may be at high risk of severe disease if infected with the coronavirus.

All parents are being asked to consider the research to date and the information provided by the health service and to discuss the vaccine with their children as they make a decision.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Reid said that vaccination centres will open late next week as the rollout moves down through the younger age cohorts and said many of the 12 to 15-year-olds who have so far registered will receive their first dose this weekend.

Reid said that the HSE is considering giving booster jabs, starting with vulnerable groups, over the coming months which would align with flu shots being administered heading into winter but said the HSE is still awaiting final guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on this.

Responding to news this week that Irish people have donated more than one million vaccines to poorer countries Reid said there “was a hugely compelling argument” to aid poorer countries but said Ireland has not been hoarding vaccines.

He said it would ultimately be a decision for Government to send leftover vaccines abroad.

“I do think there’s an opportunity to do both, potentially an opportunity to work through vaccination booster campaigns, whatever guidance we get, and ultimately decisions from government around distribution to developing countries.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Yesterday marked the highest level of daily infections in Ireland since late January after health officials confirmed 1,903 new cases of Covid-19.

In a post on Twitter, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.