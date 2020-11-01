#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 November 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these alter egos?

A very nice quiz.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 10:00 PM
MAKING A STIR again 13 years after the first movie hit our screens, Sacha Baron Cohen’s memorable creation Borat has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks.

The hapless journalist from Kazakhstan is only one of Baron Cohen’s famous creations so, with that in mind, here’s a quiz on famous alter egos.

Best of luck!

What is the aforementioned Borat's surname?
Ian West/PA Images
Sagdiyev
Bagatov

Tulyakbay
Yamak
Damon Albarn is the lead singer in Blur but what's the name of his alter ego on lead vocals in the band Gorillaz?
M6004Y/PA Images
Murdoc Niccals
Russel Hobbs

2-D
Noodles
Brian O'Nolan was a famous Irish 20th century writer better known under what pen name?
Brendan Behan
John McGahern

William Trevor
Flann O'Brien
Sasha Fierce is an alter ego of which famous US singer?
Rainer Jensen/PA Images
Lady Gaga
Katy Perry

Beyoncé
Cardi B
In the lamentable Batman & Robin film, Robin is the alter ego of...
Warner Bros/Youtube
Jason Todd
Dick Grayson

Tim Drake
John Blake
Ziggy Stardust is a famous alter ego of British musician David Bowie, but in which song did his character Major Tom first make an appearance?
PA Images
Space Oddity
Ashes to Ashes

Starman
Blackstar
Which of these is an alter ego of US rapper Nicki Minaj?
DPPA/PA Images
Martin Scormaybe
Roman Zolanski

Steven Zealberg
George Pukeas
Hannah Montana was an alter ego of...
Ursula Dueren/PA Images
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Which of these men pretended to have retired from acting to become a rapper for a mockumentary called I'm Still Here?
Casey Affleck
Joaquin Phoenix

Brad Pitt
Sean Penn
Most of us will have heard the story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. But what's the first name of alter ego Mr Hyde?
John
Edward

I'm John and this is Edward, and together we are Jedward [Hyde]
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Great job!
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

