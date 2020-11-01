Quiz: How well do you know these alter egos?

MAKING A STIR again 13 years after the first movie hit our screens, Sacha Baron Cohen’s memorable creation Borat has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks.

The hapless journalist from Kazakhstan is only one of Baron Cohen’s famous creations so, with that in mind, here’s a quiz on famous alter egos.

Best of luck!

What is the aforementioned Borat's surname? Ian West/PA Images Sagdiyev Bagatov

Tulyakbay Yamak Damon Albarn is the lead singer in Blur but what's the name of his alter ego on lead vocals in the band Gorillaz? M6004Y/PA Images Murdoc Niccals Russel Hobbs

2-D Noodles Brian O'Nolan was a famous Irish 20th century writer better known under what pen name? Brendan Behan John McGahern

William Trevor Flann O'Brien Sasha Fierce is an alter ego of which famous US singer? Rainer Jensen/PA Images Lady Gaga Katy Perry

Beyoncé Cardi B In the lamentable Batman & Robin film, Robin is the alter ego of... Warner Bros/Youtube Jason Todd Dick Grayson

Tim Drake John Blake Ziggy Stardust is a famous alter ego of British musician David Bowie, but in which song did his character Major Tom first make an appearance? PA Images Space Oddity Ashes to Ashes

Starman Blackstar Which of these is an alter ego of US rapper Nicki Minaj? DPPA/PA Images Martin Scormaybe Roman Zolanski

Steven Zealberg George Pukeas Hannah Montana was an alter ego of... Ursula Dueren/PA Images Selena Gomez Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato Miley Cyrus Which of these men pretended to have retired from acting to become a rapper for a mockumentary called I'm Still Here? Casey Affleck Joaquin Phoenix

Brad Pitt Sean Penn Most of us will have heard the story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. But what's the first name of alter ego Mr Hyde? John Edward

Most of us will have heard the story of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. But what's the first name of alter ego Mr Hyde? John Edward

I'm John and this is Edward, and together we are Jedward [Hyde]