AN IRISH WEBSITE for global online retailer Amazon has launched today.

The multinational is promising “over 200 million products” for Irish customers, with prices set in Euro, one-day delivery and “easier returns” all part of the offering. It’s also said that there will be no additional customs charges for ordering goods.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has given the expansion his stamp of approval, pointing to a dedicated section of the new Amazon.ie showcasing Irish brands.

The ‘Brands of Ireland’ section has been formed through a collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, according to Amazon, and is aiming to help both SMEs and larger businesses. Barry’s Tea, Bewley’s and skincare outfit Ella & Jo all get namechecked in the release.

Advertisement

“This expansion by Amazon will give consumers more choice and better value, as well as help small, medium and large businesses across the country promote their own Irish and international products,” Martin said.

He further endorsed the company, saying that anyone “using it will know that they will get a well-trusted, great service”.

“It’s good news for all,” Martin went on.

Amazon launched a ‘fulfilment centre’ in Dublin in 2022, which sped up delivery times. The company also has a number of data centres in operation in Ireland.

Overall, Amazon – of which multibillionaire Jeff Bezos is the founder and main shareholder – employs more than 6,000 people across Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda.