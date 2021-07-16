#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 25°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

Investigation launched into collision between two aircraft on the ground in Dublin Airport

The American Airlines flight was backing away from the boarding gate when it collided with the wingtip of a parked Aer Lingus jet.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 16 Jul 2021, 5:08 PM
29 minutes ago 5,740 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5497687
A photograph of the collision taken by a passenger on the American Airlines Boeing 787.
Image: Darragh Farrelly
A photograph of the collision taken by a passenger on the American Airlines Boeing 787.
A photograph of the collision taken by a passenger on the American Airlines Boeing 787.
Image: Darragh Farrelly

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into a collision between two aircraft at Dublin airport today. 

The minor collision involved an American Airlines AA Boeing 787 and an Aer Lingus aircraft which was parked at the time. No one was injured in the incident. 

A spokesperson for AA said the jet was moving backwards as it prepared to leave for its scheduled flight to the US.

“On 16 July, American Airlines flight AA723 from Dublin (DUB) to Philadelphia (PHL), a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, incurred damage during push back, when the right wingtip made contact with a nearby parked aircraft.

“All customers onboard have deplaned and returned to the terminal with no injuries reported. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

“We are providing overnight accommodation for our customers and rebooking them on alternative flights departing tomorrow. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said. 

The Irish Aviation Authority confirmed that an investigation was launched into the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft at Dublin Airport this morning. This incident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), a division of the Department of Transport. We have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said. 

Additional reporting by Hayley Halpin.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie