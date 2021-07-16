Investigation launched into collision between two aircraft on the ground in Dublin Airport

A photograph of the collision taken by a passenger on the American Airlines Boeing 787.

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into a collision between two aircraft at Dublin airport today.

The minor collision involved an American Airlines AA Boeing 787 and an Aer Lingus aircraft which was parked at the time. No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for AA said the jet was moving backwards as it prepared to leave for its scheduled flight to the US.

“On 16 July, American Airlines flight AA723 from Dublin (DUB) to Philadelphia (PHL), a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, incurred damage during push back, when the right wingtip made contact with a nearby parked aircraft.

“All customers onboard have deplaned and returned to the terminal with no injuries reported. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.

“We are providing overnight accommodation for our customers and rebooking them on alternative flights departing tomorrow. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

You have to say Bill, not a great start to 14 hours travelling with two kids under 2.



Not off the tarmac, and already crashed into another plane. DUB runway crew winging it this AM. pic.twitter.com/FMlLL4TBak — Darragh Farrelly (@darraghfar) July 16, 2021

The Irish Aviation Authority confirmed that an investigation was launched into the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft at Dublin Airport this morning. This incident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), a division of the Department of Transport. We have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Hayley Halpin.