An Post issues warning over scam text messages

PHISHING ALERT Please be aware of a scam text message which claims to be from An Post If you receive such a message delete it straight away — An Post (@Postvox) September 13, 2019 Source: An Post /Twitter

AN POST HAS told customers to be aware of scammers who are texting people purporting to be from the company telling them they’ve won a prize.

Dozens of social media users shared images of the scam that says it’s from An Post, and a link for the person to collect their prize that they are urged to click on.

The messages also sign off “-ADIDAS-”.

Yesterday, An Post told customers: “Please be aware of a scam text message which claims to be from An Post. If you receive such a message delete it straight away.”

Responding to people online, the company said it was currently working to stop the scammers and said the fraudsters were “spoofing” its contact details to make it appear that the text was coming from An Post.

One customer raised concerns that receiving the text meant that their data had been compromised.

An Post responded that there was “no data issue” and that “your data has not been compromised via us”.