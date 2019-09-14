This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
An Post issues warning over scam text messages

An Post has denied that people received the text due to customers’ data being compromised.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 11:57 AM
41 minutes ago 3,960 Views 6 Comments
AN POST HAS told customers to be aware of scammers who are texting people purporting to be from the company telling them they’ve won a prize.

Dozens of social media users shared images of the scam that says it’s from An Post, and a link for the person to collect their prize that they are urged to click on. 

The messages also sign off  “-ADIDAS-”. 

Yesterday, An Post told customers: “Please be aware of a scam text message which claims to be from An Post. If you receive such a message delete it straight away.”

Responding to people online, the company said it was currently working to stop the scammers and said the fraudsters were “spoofing” its contact details to make it appear that the text was coming from An Post.

One customer raised concerns that receiving the text meant that their data had been compromised. 

An Post responded that there was “no data issue” and that “your data has not been compromised via us”. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

