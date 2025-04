AN TAISCE IS contesting a planning green light to the operator of the Applegreen brand to install an electric vehicle charging hub for 36 vehicles as part of a scheme outside Naas in Co Kildare.

The EV charging hub plan by the Petrogas Group at the former Cemex site on the Dublin Road, Naas also includes a service station, drive-thru coffee unit, distribution centre, HGV/bus parking and fuelling development.

The proposed development will form part of a larger redevelopment of ‘Key Development Area’ lands involving the adjoining Donnelly Mirrors site and a joint masterplan has been prepared for the overall site.

Planning consultant for Petrogas, David Mulcahy, told Kildare County Council that the scheme will provide a high-quality, mixed-use, commercial development on a brownfield, vacant site and provide much-needed EV charging facilities for motorists using the N7/M7.

Mulcahy stated that the scheme provides a drive-thru café which facilitates motorists who seek a quick serve option and do not want fuel and will create significant new employment opportunities for the town of Naas and reduce the need for locals to commute to Dublin.

The Council granted planning permission after Petrogas lodged revised plans with the Council’s planner’s report, stating that the applicant has reduced the height, scale and footprint of the proposed distribution centre building.

The Council also granted planning permission after concluding that the proposed development providing for the redevelopment of an existing and unsightly brownfield site is appropriate and acceptable.

CEO of County Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Sinead Ronan made a submission in support of the scheme stating that the proposal “represents a substantial improvement to the entrance to Naas town” and will revitalise a disused site and stimulate economic growth through job stimulation.

However, in an appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala, An Taisce’s Heritage Officer, Ian Lumley contends that the scheme would create a lock into car-based development and undermine the function of existing urban and village centres.

He said that the incorporation of electric vehicle charging points does not resolve the unsustainability of the proposal “which would worsen private car based mobility and congestion generation and undermine sustainable car use and transport objectives”.

Lumley claims that the scheme, if granted planning permission, would undermine sustainable national and local sustainable transport policy for a modal shift to non-car based mobility including transport and cycling.

Lumley states that the “proposed development has not capitalised on the opportunity to create a high quality landmark gateway development that would enhance the entrance into Naas town.

He also claims that the function of the development “appears to be piecemeal and unclear without a cohesive design language with uses that do not appear to speak to each other.”

A decision is due on the appeal in August.