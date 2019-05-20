This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Semen staining containing Boy A's DNA found on ripped top discovered in room where Ana was found, court hears

Marce Lee Gorman said she found two areas of a black strapped top where semen was present.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 20 May 2019, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 14,769 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4643131

A FORENSIC SCIENTIST has told the murder trial of Ana Kriegel that she found DNA matching that of Boy A in semen staining found on a black top discovered in the room where Ana was found. 

Marce Lee Gorman of Forensic Science Ireland said there were two areas of a black strapped top which had semen staining on them. 

Lee Gorman said that when she tested the clothing she was able to generate a mixed-DNA profile. She said the profile matched both Boy A and Ana Kriegel. There was also a third unidentified DNA profile found.

Lee Gorman said there were two possibilities considered in her analysis of the staining. The first was that the DNA belonged to Ana, Boy A and another unidentified person or that it came from three unrelated people. She said she estimated that statistically, the first option was 1,000 million times more likely.

The forensic scientist said that no other semen was found on the other clothing found in the room where Ana was discovered.

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to the 14-year-old girl’s murder on 14 May 2018. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies. Both boys were 13 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

Ana’s body was discovered in a disused house three days after she disappeared in May last year. 

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen. 

The court heard how Ana’s DNA was also found when she tested the sample from the black top. Lee Gorman explained that this mixed sample can occur if the item of clothing being tested is worn against the skin of the person wearing it.

Lee Gorman, showing the garment to the court, said that it had been damaged to a point where it could not be worn again. She said she observed that the right shoulder strap was stretched and pulled. She said this strap was “quite elongated” and that the stitching had ravelled. 

The scientist added that the top was torn along the hem from the top to the bottom. She said the left shoulder strap was completely severed.

Lee Gorman said it was not possible to say when the semen was deposited on the top.  

The forensic scientist told the court that she also examined a bra which was found in the room where Ana’s body was discovered. 

Lee Gorman said the bra was damaged and that the bridge fabric joining both cups was torn apart. She said it would take “a lot of pulling and tugging” to separate that piece of fabric.   

The court also heard that the two hooks and eyes and clasp at the back of a bra found in the room had been were stretched out and bent, which she said was possibly caused by pulling.

A mixed DNA profile was generated from the bra. The minor DNA sample was male in origin but it could not be determined who it belonged to. 

The trial continues. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie