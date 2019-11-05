Boys convicted of Ana Kriegel's murder due to be sentenced today

THE TWO BOYS convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel are due to be sentenced today.

The two boys, referred to in the media as Boy A and Boy B, were 13 years old when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 2018.

The boys, now aged 15, were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

A sentence hearing last week heard that Boy A now acceepts that he killed Ana – however he still denies sexually assaulting her.

Boy B continues to assert his innocence despite the conviction.

