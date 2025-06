GARDAÍ HAVE CONCLUDED a search of a house in Dublin that was linked to the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Annie McCarrick.

Annie McCarrick, a US citizen, was 26-years-old when she disappeared without trace from her home in Sandymount, Dublin on 26 March 1993.

Her case was formally upgraded to a murder investigation in 2023, following a written request from her mother Nancy McCarrick to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Earlier this month, gardaí called in a PSNI cadaver dog to assist in the search for human remains at the site in Monastery Walk, Clondalkin.

Gardaí said this search in Clondalkin concluded this afternoon, though garda members will remain on site to return it to the current residents.

The current residents of the house that was being searched are not connected in any way with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance.

A garda spokesperson said details of the search are not being released for operational reasons and that Annie McCarrick family have been informed of today’s developments.

Meanwhile, gardaí have reiterated an appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda Investigation team.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide all the information they had in relation to the investigation, to contact the investigation team again.

“With the passage of time, they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team,” said a spokesperson, who added that any information received will be “treated in the strictest confidence”.

The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Annie McCarrick was originally from New York and had visited Ireland, as a teenager, on a school trip.

Her parents said Annie Annie’s fell in love with Ireland and upon her return to New York, indicated her intention to return to live in Ireland.

In the late 1980s, she completed third level studies at St. Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth before returning to New York in 1991.

On 4 January 1993, Annie moved to Ireland to live permanently and lived in rental accommodation at St. Catherine’s Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4, with two other tenants.

On Friday, 26 March 1993, Annie spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Annie had made arrangements with friends for dinner at her apartment the following day, Saturday 27 March.

She was also planning for a visit by her mother Nancy, due to arrive on 30 March 1993.

On 28 March 1993, friends became concerned for her welfare.

Annie was not at home on Saturday 27 when they called for the dinner invite and Annie had not turned up for work that Saturday or Sunday.

A friend called to her apartment on the evening of Sunday 28 March and spoke with Annie’s flatmates.

Groceries purchased by Annie on the morning of Friday 26 March 1993, in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, had been left unpacked in shopping bags.

A receipt in the bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am – this is the last confirmed activity by Annie.

She was reported missing by a friend on the evening of the 28 March 1993 at Irishtown Garda Station and this missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy, when she arrived in Dublin on 30 March 1993.