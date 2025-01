ANOTHER MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an investigation into the death of Willie Moorehouse, who was attacked on Boghall Road in Bray, Co Wicklow last Sunday.

Gardaí said they were continuing to investigate the incident and made the latest arrest of a man in his 30s today.

He is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Wexford/Wicklow Division.

Two males (one a juvenile and one in his 20s) who were arrested yesterday have been released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.