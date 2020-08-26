This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Antarctica ice platform nearly four times size of UK ‘at risk of collapse’

A new study suggests that more than 900,000 square kilometres of floating ice shelves could split if fractures on their surface are submerged.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 9,667 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5187157
A fracture in the ice at the front of the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica.
A fracture in the ice at the front of the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica.
A fracture in the ice at the front of the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

A PLATFORM OF ice surrounding Antarctica which is nearly four times the size of the UK is at risk of collapse, according to a new study.

It suggests that more than 900,000 square kilometres of floating ice shelves could split if fractures on their surface are submerged due to the effects of climate change.

Such a sudden loss of the supportive structures could raise sea levels around the world – with previous studies suggesting they could rise by a metre by the year 2100.

A team involving geoscientists from the University of Edinburgh used a process called hydrofracturing to analyse satellite images of the area.

Dr Martin Wearing, of the university’s School of GeoSciences, was among those taking part in the study.

He said: “We’ve seen in the past that the sudden collapse of ice shelves can trigger rapid acceleration of the glaciers that flow into them, and, in turn, sea-level rise.

“We have found that stresses within vast sections of Antarctica’s ice shelves are sufficiently large that they could collapse if, as climate models predict, surface melting increases substantially in coming years.

“We hope our use of machine learning is a first step towards further applications of AI [artificial intelligence] in the analysis of the ever-growing quantity of data from the polar regions.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The findings suggest around 60% of the ice-shelf area supporting the main sheet is vulnerable.

Increased surface melting from the weight of the water could enlarge fractures in these sections, according to the team.

The study, published in the journal Nature, was led by researchers from Columbia University in the US.

It also involved Utrecht University and Google, with the work supported by the National Science Foundation and the Dutch Research Council.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie