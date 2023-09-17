GOOD MORNING.

‘Irish Light’

1. An Irish Holocaust education group has written to Justice Minister Helen McEntee over its concerns about a conspiracy theory newspaper linked to Gemma O’Doherty.

Stephen McDermott reports that The Irish Light regularly contains conspiracies about Covid-19, vaccines, asylum seekers and migrants, as well as the Great Replacement theory, a white nationalist, far-right conspiracy which claims white citizens are being replaced by non-white populations.

The newspaper is edited by O’Doherty, and has a UK equivalent called The Light from which it is editorially independent but which spreads similar conspiracy theories.

Libya

2. A week after a wall of water rushed through the Libyan coastal city of Derna, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the focus turned today to caring for survivors of the disaster.

According to a United Nations report released today, the toll from Derna alone has risen to 11,300.

At least 40,000 people have been displaced across northeastern Libya.

Patient Safety

3. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the HSE to come to this week’s Emergency Department Taskforce meeting with “renewed and workable solutions to reducing overcrowding which in turn will have a positive impact on patient safety.”

The call comes on World Patient Safety Day and in the context of over 5,210 patients, including 100 children, who have been without a bed in Irish hospitals since the beginning of September.

Trolleys

4. The Journal has also heard of personal stories of the consequences of overcrowding.

A teacher with a chronic condition has spoken of her experience of spending over 24 hours on a trolley in an emergency department corridor after being admitted for a life-threatening asthma attack.

Rachel Murray, a 31 year old secondary school teacher living outside of Sligo town, says she is admitted to EDs roughly 4 to 5 times each year for severe bronchial asthma. She was also born with a congenital heart defect, and underwent heart surgery as a child, which means she is immunocompromised.

Rio Negro

5. All 14 people were killed yesterday when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon while trying to land in stormy weather in the tourist town of Barcelos, leaving no survivors, officials said.

The small plane’s pilot was approaching the remote town in heavy rain, with low visibility, and appeared to inadvertently start landing halfway down the runway, Amazonas state security secretary Vinicius Almeida told a news conference.

Delivery drivers

6. The Irish Times reports on the exploitation faced by delivery drivers.

Many delivery riders the newspaper spoke to said they worked at least eight to 12 hours daily, up to seven days a week. Typically, they said they made only €2.90 per delivery, sometimes for two deliveries from the same restaurant.

Some reported customers running off without paying, while others said they struggle to pay high fees associated with delivery apps.

Rugby

7. Johnny Sexton is far from finished just yet and this Ireland team believe they’re only really getting started in this World Cup.

Ireland beat Tonga last night 59-16 in Pool B.

Sexton’s record-breaking first-half try, which took him past Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s all-time top points scorer, was the highlight on a night when things went very well for Ireland.

Ultimatum

8. President Emmanuel Macron has said that France’s envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy and accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission.

The ambassador is living off “military rations”, Macron told reporters in the French town of Semur-en-Auxois.

Back in Action

9. The three coalition leaders will be Stateside next week, missing out on the first week of the Dáil, which returns after the summer break.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week, making it one of the largest delegations in recent years.

This is the first time in four years the UN Week returns to ‘normal times’ following the pandemic when there were significant restrictions imposed around meetings and events at the summit.

