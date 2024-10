“ANTI-WIND” COUNTY DEVELOPMENT plans, that rezone land allocated for onshore wind farm projects, are increasing the risk that Ireland’s renewable energy targets will be missed, the industry has claimed.

Wind Energy Ireland, a renewable energy lobby group, are calling on An Bord Pleanála (ABP) to make decisions in the context of national climate and energy security commitments and pleading with local authorities to identify suitable land for wind farms.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of the group, fears that the lack of progress on these applications could result in Ireland missing its 2030 onshore wind farm targets. Currently, he said, Ireland is on track at meeting this goal in 2044.

He is calling on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to amend his action plan so that recruiting people with the expertise to quickly assess applications for renewable energy infrastructure to ABP is prioritised.

The group says that development plans in counties such as Laois and Westmeath are either rezoning land to prevent wind farms from being constructed or allocating land in unsuitable areas, such as in close proximity to homes or in areas with very little wind.

Justin Moran, the group’s external affairs executive, told The Journal that the group wants to see county planners and developers strike a better balance in local zoning plans.

While the lobby respect that county development plans hold “critical weight” in ABP’s decisions, Moran said that the national planning authority should also be required to uphold national climate and energy security commitments.

ABP said it cannot comment on the reasons why it chooses to reject applications.

Disputes over these issues have previously reached the High Court in attempts to overturn rejections.



A letter penned by the lobby organisation in 2017 highlighted how the space provided to developers in Co Laois’ zoning plan was significantly smaller compared to the previously drawings.

These spaces have since gotten even smaller in Laois, resulting in higher rejection rates across the county – including one case which was welcomed by Fianna Fáil TD for the area and Government junior minister Seán Fleming last month.

Fleming said while he supports renewable energy, and has approved of plans in the county in the past, the area included in the planning application for the wind farm in Co Laois was “not suitable”.

“This is good news for the local communities in the area and I would ask the developers to pack up their bags, go away and not contest this decision or reapply,” he said.

Moran stressed the need for local authorities to engage with developers so both parties can identify suitable locations for wind farms. The Journal has asked Laois County Council for comment.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien earlier this month sought approval from cabinet to increase the number of planners in An Bord Pleanála (ABP) and announced an action plan aiming to increase the expertise within the authority.

The lobby group has said while it welcomes these changes, priority should be given to increase the number of planners with an expertise in renewable energy infrastructure with the national planning authority.

It argues this is particularly necessary given that only one planning application for a wind farm was approved during the third quarter of this year. ABP told The Journal that just two applications were made for wind farms during the third quarter, however.

Moran said that the pipeline of projects could increase as there are several now at the pre-planning stage.

He pointed to a backlog of 31 onshore wind applications which are currently seeking planning – representing approximately 18% of the required megawatts needed to meet Ireland’s renewable energy targets.

Moran added that any assessment carried out by ABP must be done “thoroughly and robustly”.