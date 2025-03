AOIFE O’ROURKE has been defeated in the final of the 75kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.

Entering the ring shortly after her sister Lisa’s defeat, Aoife also fell short in her quest for a gold medal after a narrow defeat to Anastasiia Shamonova of Russia.

Shamonova took the first round on a 4-1 split and repeated the trick in the second round. Her arm was raised after a unanimous decision as O’Rourke finishes the championships with a silver medal to match her sibling’s finish in the 70 kg division.

