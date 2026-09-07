What you need to know about the new Apple TV series Last Seen

THE FUNNY ROMANTIC drama Colin From Accounts caught Irish viewers on to the talents of actor Patrick Brammall, who stars in the series alongside his real-life partner Harriet Dyer.

Brammall has had a long career in Australia, and you might have seen him in his biggest film role yet earlier this year: The Devil Wears Prada 2.

His latest project sees him switch gears yet again.

Here’s everything you need to know about Last Seen.

What is Last Seen?

It’s an Australian six-part series. It stars Brammall as a police detective called Ian Ridley.

Ridley’s life fell apart 11 years ago after his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace.

When we meet him he’s working as a police dispatcher. He’s also sure that there is a chance his daughter is still alive.

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Does something happen to make him think he’s right about that?

You got it.

He gets a distress call at work from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, and as Apple TV puts it:

…he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

Sounds intriguing!

Maxine Peake Apple TV Apple TV

Quite. Variety informs us that the Australian screenwriter and producer Kris Mrksa (who was also involved with series The Slap) adapted the series from author Ryan David Jahn’s book The Dispatcher. This book was published in 2011 and is set in Texas.

More good news is that Brammall’s co-star is the fab Maxine Peake (I Swear, Say Nothing).

While there isn’t a ton of information available on the show, based on what we do know this looks like one for fans of films like The Guilty or The Taken, and series like True Detective. It’s a wee bit like the most recent Harlan Coben series too, but on the evidence of the trailer, far less soapy.

When can we watch Last Seen?

It’s streaming on Apple TV from 9 September.