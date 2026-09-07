There will be rolling restrictions to allow garda escorts in Dublin this week. Alamy Stock Photo
eu presidency

Traffic restrictions in place in Dublin as EU agriculture ministers meet

There are also airspace restrictions over locations hosting EU presidency events.
7.39am, 7 Sep 2026
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SOME STREETS IN Dublin city remain closed to traffic and pedestrians while other restrictions are in place this week while EU agriculture ministers meet at Dublin Castle. 

Castle Street, Ship Street Little and Ship Street Great remain closed while there will be traffic restrictions in other parts of Dublin until the end of the year. 

The ministers have been arriving since Sunday and Dublin Airport operations will continue as normal, a garda spokesperson said. 

Localised temporary parking restrictions have been in place in the Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 since Sunday and will remain until Tuesday.

There will be “intermittent localised temporary traffic restrictions and garda motorcycle rolling road closures” today between 8.30am and 10am and 4.45pm and 6pm between the Dublin 4 area and Celbridge, Co Kildare.

There will also be rolling restrictions between Ballsbridge and Royal Hospital Kilmainhan this evening to allow for garda escorts.

“An Garda Síochána is working to ensure that the nature and scale of the policing and security operation for the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is proportionate to protect everyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said. 

There are also airspace restrictions over locations hosting EU presidency events. 

Gardaí said detection systems are in place “to identify the location of drones that are flying in restricted areas as well as the drone pilot”. 

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