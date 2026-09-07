Far-right Alternative for Germany party falls just short of majority in regional election

THE FAR-RIGHT ALTERNATIVE for Germany (AfD) party surged to a resounding victory in a regional election on Sunday, but fell short of winning a majority in its quest to form the country’s first far-right state government since the Second World War.

The party of Germany’s unpopular leader, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, slumped to a disastrous result in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt as the anti-migration and Russia-friendly AfD’s candidate for governor said “we have written history” and the party has a clear mandate to govern.

Ulrich Siegmund (35) told public broadcaster ARD that voters had sent a signal that “things cannot carry on like this.”

He said that “a very good campaigner for us in this election campaign was Friedrich Merz”.

AfD was seeking an absolute majority in the state legislature to govern alone and overcome the so-called firewall of mainstream parties’ refusal to work with them.

They fell three seats short, with 39 members in an 83-member parliament.

Siegmund said it would not engage in “games” such as a minority government, but it was not evident how its divided opponents could assemble any stable government without it.

A first state government would be the biggest prize in the anti-migration party’s 13-year history, at a time of widespread discontent with a national government that has yet to persuade voters it can get the country’s sluggish economy moving.

The result is a blow to Merz, whose centre-right party has led Saxony-Anhalt for 24 years.

Unlike other countries in Europe, unified Germany has not had a far-right or right-wing populist party leading a national, state or major-city government.

AfD is the biggest opposition party in Germany’s national parliament and is strongest in the formerly communist and less prosperous east, where Saxony-Anhalt is located.

Right-wing extremism

Its regional branch in Saxony-Anhalt is one of several classified as a proven right-wing extremist group by the domestic intelligence agency, which points to members’ denigration of migrants from Muslim countries among other things.

The party promotes a policy of ‘remigration’, a far-right term for ethnic cleansing.

In 2024, the policy was deemed too extreme by another major player in far-right European politics, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party in France, after a report by Correctiv exposed a secret meeting between AfD members, neo-Nazis and like-minded businesspeople, at which ‘remigration’ was the main talking point.

An AfD leader in a neighbouring state has appealed two convictions for knowingly using a Nazi slogan, something that is banned in Germany.

AfD vehemently rejects accusations of extremism and says they are politically motivated.

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‘Firewall’

They won 43.8% of the vote, more than double its showing five years ago in the region of 2.1 million people west of Berlin.

That was far ahead of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union, which polled 17.2% — losing about half its support — and won 15 seats. The centre-left Social Democrats polled 9.3%, the Greens 8.9% and the Left Party 8.6%, winning eight seats apiece.

The BSW party, which has said it would not elect either Siegmund or incumbent Sven Schulze as governor but criticised the “firewall” against AfD, took 5.3% and fives seats.

AfD’s national co-leader Alice Weidel described the result as “sensational” and said “we have received a very clear mandate to govern here”.

The party’s “hand is outstretched to all who want to make Saxony-Anhalt better and move Germany forward,” she said.

Schulze congratulated AfD on becoming the state’s strongest political force and said that “we as the CDU will also have to deal with this result,” without specifying how.

Franziska Hoppermann, the national general secretary of Merz’s party, rejected backing off its refusal to deal with AfD.

“AfD is a right-wing extremist party. It wants to leave the euro; that would be economic downfall… it works closely together with Russia, it wants a completely different social model,” she said. “We will not work with them.”

Two years AfD won a state election but did not end up governing, a CDU governor taking power with a minority government, but AfD was much further short of a majority there.

Any attempt by Schulze to put together an alliance against AfD would be delicate because it would require at least some tacit support from the Left Party, a hard-left party with which the CDU refuses to form coalitions.

Germany’s 16 states have extensive powers, for example in overseeing security matters and running the education system.

Siegmund has listed among his top priorities “a deportation offensive” and dropping incentives for people to come to Germany and “exploit our social system”.

He wants to initiate a long process to withdraw Saxony-Anhalt from the regional public broadcaster, citing concerns about “disinformation.”

AfD in Saxony-Anhalt wants to allow home schooling, which so far is not permitted in Germany. It pledges to ban schools from officially raising the rainbow flag and ensure they fly the national flag.

It opposes taxpayers’ money being “given away” to Ukraine and says it would push to lift sanctions against Russia, but that is not a matter state governments can decide.

The 16 states’ governments also sit in Germany’s upper house of parliament, which has to approve some government legislation. The influence there of Saxony-Anhalt is limited as it controls four of the 69 votes.

With reporting from David Mac Redmond