SAINT PATRICK’S DAY always brings plenty of attention to this little green island of ours, its history, its culture, and its proverbs…

While often well-intentioned, people abroad have a habit of attributing sayings to Ireland that are either completely made-up or actually come from other parts of the world.

In 2017, when then Taoiseach Enda Kenny was visiting Donald Trump at the White House, the US President shared an “Irish” proverb he’d heard “for many many years” that turned out not to be Irish at all.

“Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those that have stuck by you,” was the saying Trump said “a lot of us” know well.

“It”s a great phrase,” the president said.

So, for the week that’s in it, can you spot which of these ‘Irish’ sayings are real and which are completely made-up (by The Journal)?

"May the road rise up to meet you." (Wishing someone well) Alamy Real Made-up "It is often a person's mouth broke their nose." (Being mouthy will get you in trouble) Alamy Real Made-up "Enough milk to butter the Burren." (Having an ample supply of something) Alamy Real Made-up "Like a bad joke told twice." (Someone or something is useless and unwelcome) Shutterstock Real Made-up "You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear." (You can't make something that is inherently flawed into something better) Shutterstock Real Made-up "He'd mind mice at a crossroads." (A person is stingy, tightfisted) Alamy Real Made-up "Like a devil at the altar." (Someone or something is totally out of place) Alamy Real Made-up "As sick as a plane to Lourdes." (Feeling very unwell) Alamy Real Made-up "You can't shear another man's sheep, nor weave the jumper for him." (People need to do things for themselves) Alamy Real Made-up "If there was work in the bed, he'd sleep on the floor." (A person is lazy) Shutterstock Real Made-up