Watch: Arlene Foster sings verse from Frank Sinatra's That's Life at summit

ARLENE FOSTER BROKE into song at the British Irish Council summit with lines from Frank Sinatra song, That’s Life.

The Northern Ireland First Minister, who is set to be replaced next week, entertained other political leaders with a serenade during a press conference.

Foster was asked at the press conference that took place after the summit if she would sing a verse of her favourite Sinatra song.

She sang the lyrics: “That’s life. That’s what all the people say. You’re riding high in April, shot down in May.”

Her singing received a round of applause from British and Irish leaders.

Foster’s resignation came suddenly at the end of April after pressure within the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

She announced on 28 April that she would be stepping down as the party’s leader.

She said she would vacate her roles as DUP leader on 28 May and and as First Minister at the end of June – however, her replacement as First Minister, Paul Givan, is due to take up the role on Monday.

Speaking today during one of her last official engagements as Northern Ireland First Minister, she said: “I think it’s a good way to end my political career at the British Irish Council meeting in Fermanagh because it has absolutely encapsulated the totality of relationships and I am pleased everyone is here.”

The British Irish Council summit meeting began in Co Fermanagh this morning.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin and UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove were among politicians hosted at the event by Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The meeting, which is set to be one of Foster’s last engagements as First Minister before her formal resignation, was focused on Covid-19 recovery.

O’Neill said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting the BIC meeting here today and it is absolutely brilliant to see people in the place and have face to face conversations again.”

“We have a lot to talk about with Covid recovery, we are struggling with the same challenges, our society are all facing the same challenges, so it’s really important that we learn from each other and plan for the future.”