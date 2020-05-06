This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Man (20s) arrested following armed robbery with screwdriver at Dublin petrol station

A man fled the scene in a car with a sum of money which was later recovered.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 6 May 2020, 11:53 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested following a robbery at a petrol station in Dublin yesterday. 

The robbery occurred at the petrol station in Clondalkin, Co Dublin at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

A man entered the shop armed with a screwdriver, threatened staff and demanded the contents of the till.

He then left the scene in a car with a sum of money. No injuries were reported during the incident. 

Gardaí searched the area after obtaining a description of the man and he was arrested a short distance away.

The vehicle was seized, which was a stolen car, and the cash and weapon from the robbery were recovered.

The man was taken to Clondalkin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.

