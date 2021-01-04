#Open journalism No news is bad news

UK MP Margaret Ferrier arrested and charged over alleged Covid-19 breach

Police Scotland on Monday confirmed a 60-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jan 2021, 6:37 PM
30 minutes ago 12,856 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316011
Image: PA
UK MP MARGARET Ferrier has been arrested and charged after an alleged breach of coronavirus rules.

The 60-year-old had the SNP whip removed after last year it emerged she made a trip from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for results of a Covid-19 test – and a return journey after being informed she had the virus.

Police Scotland on Monday confirmed a 60-year-old woman, understood to be Ferrier, had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

In October the Metropolitan Police said they would take “no further action” against the MP following an investigation.

Despite facing pressure to resign her seat, Ms Ferrier is now an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Press Association

