Twelve arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London

TWELVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested for breaching Covid-19 restrictions during an anti-lockdown protest in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A crowd of about 30 people marched down Clapham High Street this afternoon chanting “take your freedom back” while being heckled by members of the public.

The protest took place after London mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” as the spread of coronavirus threatens to “overwhelm” the capital’s hospitals.

The police said 12 people were arrested and taken into custody.

Dozens of officers were deployed to Clapham Common to try and contain the protest, which was organised by the group StandupX and began shortly after midday.

One woman shouted from her car, “there’s a pandemic going on, you twats” as the maskless protesters headed east towards Stockwell, while another bystander called them idiots.

The small group of demonstrators eventually returned to Clapham Common park before being dispersed by police.