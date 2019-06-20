Three men arrested after €1.96 million worth of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin industrial unit

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after herbal cannabis worth an estimated €1.96 million was seized in Dublin.

The seizure of around 98 kilogrammes of herbal cannabis was made yesterday, as part of an intelligence led operation, at an industrial unit in Clondalkin.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s customs service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and gardaí from the security and intelligence section in west Dublin.

Gardaí arrested three men aged 32, 49 and 57 at the scene. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.

In a follow-up search with the PSNI in Northern Ireland, an additional female was arrested and around half a kilogramme of cocaine with an estimated value of €35,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Investigations are continuing.