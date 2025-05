MAUREEEN KENNELLY WILL step down as director of the Arts Council next month, the board of the organisation has confirmed.

The announcement comes as the council prepares to face the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow over the failed project to develop an IT system for the organisation – which cost nearly €6.7m.

Kennelly’s five-year term as director ended on 4 May, and the Arts Council said today that she has agreed to remain in her role to represent the board at upcoming Public Accounts Committee hearings.

The controversial IT project sparked a full review, launched by arts minister Patrick O’Donovan in February, as it was confirmed by the Arts Council that €5.3m was written off on a system tht was “not fit for purpose” and was eventually discontinued.

When the project was first planned six years ago, it was estimated to cost roughly €3m and take two-and-a-half years to complete.

By the time it was abandoned, the cost of the project had reached €6.675m, and the system was not in use.

The Arts Council continues to use an outdated grant applications system that was in place when the IT upgrade was first announced.

Kennelly was appointed director in April 2020 and oversaw signifcant funding increases for the Council during her tenure – in 2020, the Arts Council received €80m in government funding, and by 2025, this funding had risen to €140m.

A statement from the Art Council said that Kennelly led the organisation through an exceptionally challenging time, “guiding it with strength and vision”.

Chair of the Arts Council, Maura McGrath, said that Kennelly is “truly of the arts”.

“For her, the role of Director was a vocation, not merely a job. Her commitment and passion were evident every day, and are widely acknowledged across the sector,” McGrath added.

“We are deeply grateful for her unwavering dedication and her loyal service to the arts community.”