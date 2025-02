A TEENAGER HAS been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Cavan Town on Friday night.

The incident occurred outside a premises on Main Street in Cavan town Town just before midnight. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was first taken to Cavan General Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old male has since been arrested in connection with this incident. He is being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Cavan Town between 11pm and midnight on Friday night, and who may have information or camera footage relating to this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.