Teenager in critical condition after assault outside nightclub in Dublin

A MALE TEENAGER is in a critical condition after an assault outside a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí in Clondalkin were alerted to the assault and attended the scene.
The male teenager received a number of injuries and was removed from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown by ambulance. His condition is described as critical.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
