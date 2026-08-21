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MORE THAN 70,000 students have received their Leaving Cert results this morning.
Some argue that exam results are crucial for young people in following their desired career path – while others say that results don’t matter in the long run.
When exam season began in early June, Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said that while results can be important, “they do not define you or determine a young person’s future on their own”.
So for the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Do you remember your Leaving Cert results?
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