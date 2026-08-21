The wait is now over Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you remember your Leaving Cert results?

The number of people completing the Leaving Cert has increased by 15% since 2024.
10.32am, 21 Aug 2026
4.5k
32

MORE THAN 70,000 students have received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

Some argue that exam results are crucial for young people in following their desired career path – while others say that results don’t matter in the long run.

When exam season began in early June, Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said that while results can be important, “they do not define you or determine a young person’s future on their own”.

So for the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Do you remember your Leaving Cert results?


Poll Results:

Yes (1184)
I have a vague idea (560)
I remember how many points I got, but not the grades (307)
No (274)
This doesn't apply to me (155)

Author
View 32 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
32 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie