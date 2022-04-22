Gardaí investigating serious assault of woman in wooded area in west Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the serious assault of a young woman that took place in a wooded area of west Dublin last month.

The assault place at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 in the early evening of 18 March.

The laneway leads from Blanchardstown Village to James Connolly Memorial Hospital and gardaí believe a number of pedestrians were in the area between 6 pm and 6.30 pm and may have witnessed the incident.

The day followed St Patrick’s Day and was also a public holiday. Gardaí are asking any person who was in this area at the time and has any information to contact the investigation team at Cabra Garda Station.

