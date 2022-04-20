Female prison officer attacked with shiv at Mountjoy Prison

A FEMALE PRISON guard was attacked with a homemade shiv while working in Mountjoy Prison.

The incident happened yesterday as the officer attempted to break up a row between several inmates.

The officer was brought to hospital with her injuries, which are not life-threatening. One of the officer’s colleagues also suffered a broken wrist during the incident.

The Prison Officers’ Association has called for an increase in resources to help tackle serious incidents such as these.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.