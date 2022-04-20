#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 April 2022
Female prison officer attacked with shiv at Mountjoy Prison

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 6:22 PM
13 minutes ago 1,689 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A FEMALE PRISON guard was attacked with a homemade shiv while working in Mountjoy Prison. 

The incident happened yesterday as the officer attempted to break up a row between several inmates. 

The officer was brought to hospital with her injuries, which are not life-threatening. One of the officer’s colleagues also suffered a broken wrist during the incident. 

The Prison Officers’ Association has called for an increase in resources to help tackle serious incidents such as these. 

Gardaí are investigating the incident. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

