#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Avian Flu detected in wild falcon in Galway

The illness was detected in a sample taken from a Peregrine Falcon.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 1:04 PM
5 minutes ago 366 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5591904
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AVIAN INFLUENZA (HPAI) has been detected in a wild bird found in Galway, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has confirmed. 

The HPAI finding was made in samples taken from a peregrine falcon which was found in the Oranmore area.  

The animal was submitted to Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory as part of the Department’s wild bird AI surveillance programme.

“Highly pathogenic H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds, poultry and captive birds in Great Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and Denmark since mid-October.

“We are currently in the high-risk period (October to April) for introduction of HPAI into Ireland from migratory wild birds returning to overwinter from areas where HPAI is widespread. Wild birds act as main reservoirs of avian influenza viruses,” a Department spokesperson said. 

Officials said they are in contact with “industry stakeholders” and has issued a warning that strict decontamination measures are reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

They have also asked flock owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and to report any problems to the Department. 

The spokesperson said that the likelihood of human infection is low.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the HPAI H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, human infection is extremely rare and no human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe this year.

“Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are safe to eat,” the spokesperson added.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie