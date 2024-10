BABIES BORN IN December will now qualify for the €420 ‘baby boost’.

The payment that was announced as part of Budget 2025 yesterday was initially set to kick in from January, but Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has today brought the payment forward by one month.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Humphreys said: “Don’t worry the Christmas babies will be looked after.”

She said over the last 24 hours she has been contacted by many women whose babies are due to arrive in December.

“They are very worried their babies will arrive too late for the Double Child Benefit Payment at the start of December but too early for the New Born Grant in January.

“As a mother, I do not want to see any woman or baby miss out.

“I am pleased to confirm to the House tonight that babies born in December will be eligible to receive the Newborn grant when their mother receives their first Child Benefit payment in January,” the minister said.

The ‘baby boost’ will see parents receive a one-off €420 payment following the birth of a child.

Separately, as part of yesterday’s Budget two double child benefit payments have been announced and will be paid before Christmas.