THE FOOD SAFETY Authority has recalled bacon and cabbage dinners sold by a number of supermarkets around the country due to the presence of a harmful bacteria.

The ready-made dinners, which are produced by Ballymaguire Foods, were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Advertisement

The pathogenic bacteria, according to the FSAI, can cause diarrhoea, fever, headache and myalgia (muscle pain).

In cases where the affected person is already at risk, such as pregnant women, cancer patients, AIDS patients, the elderly and the very young, the disease cause by the bacteria can be more severe, and even fatal.

Today’s recall order covers all package sizes, all bar codes and all use-by dates.

The products covered by the recall are:

Centra Bacon & Cabbage Dinner

From The Farm Bacon & Cabbage Dinner

Good Food Bacon & Cabbage Dinner

Supervalu Bacon & Cabbage Dinner