GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a “misinformation notice” on an incident that allegedly occurred in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon in recent days.

In the post, gardaí outlined various aspects of an investigation into an alleged assault which was reported to gardaí last week.

It further warned that gardaí were aware of a “significant degree of misinformation” in circulation online regarding the case.

The intervention comes following a protest in the town attended by hundreds yesterday.

The garda statement said that, despite claims on social media, the investigation “does not involve anyone seeking international protection” in Ireland.

Gardaí also appealed for the public to be mindful that parties involved in the case are children.

“We appeal to you all to always independently verify the content published on social media and which may be shared with you through a direct messaging app,” gardaí added.

In the statement, gardaí said: “Shortly after midnight on Friday, November 1st 2024, Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault at a location in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

“All of the circumstances surrounding this alleged incident are under investigation, and we are aware of a significant degree of misinformation in circulation online.

“Please be aware that this investigation does not involve anyone seeking international protection.

“We are advising the public to also be mindful of the fact that those involved in this investigation are children as defined by the Children Act, 2001.”

Garda investigation

The Journal has learned that gardaí received a call of a suspected trespass incident at a derelict site in Ballaghaderreen.

After arriving at the scene and as they searched the area, they discovered two teenagers at the site.

Gardaí have since started investigating all aspects of the incident, including an alleged assault on a teenage boy.

The Journal understands that a short time later, relatives of the alleged victim went to Ballaghaderreen wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons with a view to confronting the alleged suspect.

Yesterday’s protest

Following more widespread knowledge of the alleged assault and the subsequent appearance of people in balaclavas, the community gathered together to discuss their fears over recent criminal incidents.

Separately, gardaí have been investigating a number of crimes, including burglary, in the hinterland around Ballaghaderreen. While they continue to investigate those incidents, it is understood that the related theft and fraud offences were perpetrated by suspects they believe to be Irish.

Concern over crime in the locality was cited as a key factor behind a protest then held by the Ballaghaderreen Concerned Citizens group in the town.

In one widely shared video, local councillor Michéal Frain hit out at the attendance at the protest by far-right activists who he said were trying to “divide” locals. It included him telling off one activist for “going around the length of the country stirring hate”, to the applause of those in attendance.

In a Facebook post this evening, Frain thanked those who came to the vigil.

“Now that the dust has settled after yesterday’s powerful candlelight vigil, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the community who came together to stand against rising crime, anti-social behaviour, and the lack of Garda resources in Ballaghaderreen,” he said.

“Our message was clear and remains the same: we deserve a safe, strong, and resilient community—one that can stand on its own without outside interference. Together, we showed the strength of our community spirit and the commitment to making Ballaghaderreen a place where everyone feels secure and supported.”

However, following the protest yesterday, the Ballaghaderreen Concerned Citizens group appeared to reference the dispute between Frain and the non-local activists. They said they “never intended for any sort of rally or heated debates to take place”, adding that “emotions are running high” in the rural community.

The statement further accused the government of failing in “protecting us from being overrun by illegal immigrants who have no care or consideration for our way of life”.