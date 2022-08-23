Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 23 August 2022
Man in his 60s injured after Co Roscommon aggravated burglary

A group of men fled the scene with a sum of cash.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,548 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5847027
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

ONE MAN HAS been injured after a number of men entered a business premises and stole a sum of cash in Co Roscommon. 

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglarly in Ballintober that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

A number of men entered the business premises in the Ashpark area of the village. 

One man, aged in his 60s, was injured during the incident. Gardaí said he did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí are appealing to hear from anyone who was in the Ashpark, Ballintober area between 10.30pm on Sunday night and 12.30am on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

